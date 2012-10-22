Select Phone Data Announces Addition of New Phone and Email Lists Now from over 80 Countries Worldwide

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Select Phone Data, one of the world’s largest providers of phone and email sales lead lists recently announced the addition of lists from over 80 countries available on their website. The company provides a wide variety of high quality lists at some of the most economical prices available and clients worldwide have used these lists to jump start their sales efforts. Quite honestly if there is a list available in the world this site has it. Currently the home page of the website features the best list from Greece, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Egypt, Australia and so many more; over 80 countries in total.



The owners of the company understand the importance of having the best leads and of obtaining the most comprehensive list of these leads. All of the lists offered are of the best quality with the most up to date information. The company also takes great pains to never sell the personal information of the people who purchase its lists and the client’s privacy is of the utmost importance.



The company’s website is the place most clients go to browse the various lists and to purchase the databases available. The website is designed for the visitor’s ease of use and finding the lists and purchasing them couldn’t be easier. The first thing visitors to the site will see on the home page is the “Hot Deal.” These deals include lists from some of the various countries around the world. A simple click and the visitor will be able to read about the list, how many contacts are in it and what kind of file the list comes in.



The home page also features the “Product of the Day” section where the important and most popular lists are featured by the wieners of the site who are expert at knowing which lists the customers are most interested in. There is also a section of featured product lists, some of which are incredibly inexpensive. Browsers on the site will be able to search the various lists by different categories that are broken down by country and also different types of list by country. The Catalog section of the website features links to some of the most extensive list offerings in the USA, Canada and worldwide.



Regular customers can create a unique account and shop to their heart’s content using all major credit cards and PayPal. When they find the list they are most interested in a simple mouse click will drop that list into their carts and purchase is as easy as 1.2.3. Most lists include all the information a client would need including name, mailing address, city, state, zip, phone number, fax number, and a host of company information.



Those who want to learn more or who want to start browsing through the catalog of valuable lists can visit the Select Phone Data website or call 904.685.2137 in the USA, 519.512.2043 in Canada or 0203.004.9759 in the UK. Customers can also email with inquires to Steve@SelectPhoneData.com.



