Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Selecta Biosciences, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Selecta Biosciences, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Watertown, MA based Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $0.9 million in 2018 to $6.67 million in 2019 and that its Net Loss declined from $65.33 million in 2018 to $55.35 million in 2019.



Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) declined from $4.55 per share on February 19, 2020, to as low as $1.81 per share on April 8, 2020.



