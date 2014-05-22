Atlantic Beach, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Selectcommercial.com announced on Wednesday, May 21st, 2014 the refinancing of a $3,116,000, 84 unit apartment building located in Bradenton, Florida. The borrower received a 5 year fixed rate loan with a 10 year term and a 25 year amortization. This allowed the borrower to pay off a high rate loan and lock in a low fixed rate.



Stephen A. Sobin, president of Selectcommercial.com provided the Rowlett, TX borrower with the loan.



Selectcommercial.com specializes in Apartment Building loans and commercial mortgage loans nationwide.



About Select Commercial Funding LLC and President Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.