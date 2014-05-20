Selected Loans Publishes Latest US Mortgage Rates and Offers Mortgage Rate Comparison Tool

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Irresponsible lending of mortgages created the financial crisis in 2007 that even now is still taking its toll on ordinary working citizens. As a result, mortgages have become much more tightly regulated, and with the property marketing still at a crawl, low interest rates are common. This makes it a perfect time to prepare to invest in a home with a fixed rate mortgage, but finding the right provider and the right time can be difficult. SelectedLoans.com provides all the news and tools people need to make the right call.



According to the latest news published by Selected Loans, current mortgage rates have continued to decline and 30 year fixed loans are now at 4.20%. Equally, 15 year fixed mortgages averaged just 3.29% last week, Freddie Mac’s latest survey revealed. There is further good news for potential buyers in that spring buying rates are down on previous years, meaning the rates may well drop further to encourage people to invest in homes.



In order to get the best deal visitors can take advantage of the built in mortgage comparison tool on the Selected Loans website. Borrowers can use the tool to compare mortgage rates from established U.S. lenders and find the lowest rates available from an overwhelming pool of competing companies. The tool can easily be calibrated to find the lowest interest rates, annual percentage rates and information on monthly mortgage installments to better inform consumer decisions. The tool has been designed to be intuitive, accurate and quick.



A spokesperson for Selected Loans explained, “We aim to be a one stop shop for all mortgage needs, helping people understand the market and how to get the best deal from it, the advantages and considerations of fixed rate mortgages and of course, our comparison tool to help people find the best provider for their situation. With interest rates continuing to decline, users should check back regularly to make sure they are ready to take advantage of these great rates before the tide turns and the trend reverses.”



About Selected Loans

Selected Loans provide daily news on the U.S. mortgage market and report about the latest mortgage industry trends. They regularly publish tips and advice to borrowers in order to help them make smarter decisions when it comes to locking the interest rate on a mortgage loan. Through the mortgage rate comparison tool installed on the site, borrowers can compare mortgage interest rates of several leading U.S. banks and financial institutions in one simple action. For more information please visit: http://selectedloans.com/