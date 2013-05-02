Selecting Medicare Supplemental Insurance Plans Now Just 45 Seconds Away for Seniors

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Stephen Pewter, the senior citizen who created the comparison site for Medicare supplemental insurance plans, Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net, wanted to show others just how easy it is to get rates from insurance providers. So, he challenged a group of five seniors to use his site and see how long it took them to get actual quotes from companies in their area. All were able to do it in about 45 seconds.



“It obviously wasn’t a scientific study but it got my point across,” said Pewter. “Just say the word Medicare and many seniors are already intimidated. I wanted to show that it’s easier than people may think to get rate quotes and the information they need to make an educated choice of supplemental insurance plans.”



There are several factors that may prompt people to look into Medicare supplemental insurance. Unfortunately, many are spurred to when they find themselves holding a bill for medical care that wasn’t covered by Medicare Parts A and B. At that point, the choice is to pay out of pocket, forgo any future treatment or procedure traditional Medicare doesn’t cover, or find a supplemental plan that will.



Pewter, a retired firefighter, created the website after spending many hours online trying to compare Medicare supplemental insurance plans himself. Every site he found required lots of personal data such as home address, birth date and credit card numbers, before returning any figures. Since he was nervous putting that private information out there, he figured other seniors would be too. So, his site requires only a zip code to return rates from area insurance carriers.



Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net went live in December 2012 and was an overnight success. Pewter introduced it first to his friends and family. Word spread, and within the first week, the site got 10,000 visits– excellent statistics by any standard. In addition to helping people compare insurance plans, the site has articles and tutorials to answer many of the questions people have about Medicare and supplemental plans. The site continues to grow in popularity with thousands visiting each month.



About Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net

Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net is a simple comparison site for Medicare supplemental insurance plans. Unlike others, the site requires only a zip code to return several rate quotes from area insurance companies. In addition to comparing plans, visitors can also gain insight from the site’s dozens of helpful articles and tutorials, refreshed regularly. For more information or to compare supplemental insurance plans, visit: medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net