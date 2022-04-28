SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at SelectQuote, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain SelectQuote, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Overland Park, KS based Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property.



On February 7, 2022, SelectQuote, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Among other items, SelectQuote reported a quarterly loss of $0.84 per share and a 45% year-over-year revenue decline. The Company's Chief Executive Officer Tim Danker attributed the shortfall to "unexpected challenges" in SelectQuote's Medicare Advantage business. In addition, SelectQuote updated its 2022 guidance to forecast a net loss of $255 million to $236 million. On this news, SelectQuote's stock price fell $2.99 per share, or 45.79%, to close at $3.54 per share on February 8, 2022.



