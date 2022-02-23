SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by SelectQuote, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by SelectQuote, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Overland Park, KS based Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property.



On February 7, 2022, SelectQuote, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Among other items, SelectQuote reported a quarterly loss of $0.84 per share and a 45% year-over-year revenue decline. The Company's Chief Executive Officer Tim Danker attributed the shortfall to "unexpected challenges" in SelectQuote's Medicare Advantage business. In addition, SelectQuote updated its 2022 guidance to forecast a net loss of $255 million to $236 million. On this news, SelectQuote's stock price fell $2.99 per share, or 45.79%, to close at $3.54 per share on February 8, 2022.



