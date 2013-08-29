San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- The final settlement in the lawsuit Burden v SelectQuote Insurance Services has been posted. The court noted the strength of Charles Burden's case while assessing the fairness of the settlement. A former life insurance agent has succeeded in extracting some of the overtime pay owed to agents by SelectQuote.



The court also noted that this case involved significant motion practice and litigation well beyond what is normal for wage and hour class actions. Discovery had taken place over several years and the case thus far was protracted and expensive. Given these factors, there was significant risk that SelectQuote would appeal and costs would continue to rise.



This case is instructive because the law is so clear on the matter, yet SelectQuote managed to draw this out nearly three years. The Honorable Saundra Armstrong took SelectQuote to task for "self aggrandizing" and logically unsound statements. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act insurance brokers are expressly precluded from being exempt from overtime.



SelectQuote argued that they pioneered selling life insurance over the phone rather than going door to door, and that this made them no longer an insurance brokerage under the statute. The court noted that selling over the phone as property and casualty insurance usually is sold, actually made the business more like a traditional insurance brokerage.



A quarter million dollars will go towards the plaintiffs' lawyers and half a million dollars to current and former SelectQuote Insurance agents. Charles Burden gets an additional $5000, on top of what he's owed as a class member.



Tom Dunham, a former SelectQuote VOIP Architect, notes, “Chuck actually made a dent in the SelectQuote Insurance Services. Not easy, a number of ex-employee's departures were ugly – complete with details being suppressed, projects unfinished or deleted, knives brandished, and warnings to check who was outside the doors.” Such repeated signs of acrimony are indicative of a company used to giving others the short end of the stick.



About SelectQuote Review

SelectQuote Review has been raising consumer awareness about issues at SelectQuote Insurance Services since 2011. An employee who threatened harm against a small child received financial and other incentives. There are also reasons to suspect connection to a scandal within the San Francisco police. SelectQuote Review reports on these issues and their cover-up, to help insurance consumers make an informed buying decision. More information is available at http://www.selectquotereview.com.



Contact:

Tom Dunham

sqextort@sonic.net

415 852-1740

152A Langton St.

San Francisco, CA 94103