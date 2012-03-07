Selene Furniture Manufacturing Canada’s Premier Modern Italian Furniture Source Launches New Website

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2012 -- Contemporary Italian furniture manufacturer Selene Furniture is pleased to announce the launch of their new Website selenefurniture.com. The Canada-based Selene Furniture offers the best in custom and highly sought-after modern Italian design home furnishings to modern furniture Toronto buyers.



Modern furniture Toronto buyers as well as fine furniture lovers the world over are immediately drawn to the sleek lines, design sensibilities and craftsmanship of Italian-made furniture. For more than 35 years, Selene Furniture has brought finely crafted modern Italian furniture that features superior design, practicality, comfort and durability to homes and contemporary living spaces across Canada. The family-owned business has its roots in the Milan region of Italy and is operated by brothers PierPaolo and PierGiorgio Bassi. “Our family history, connections to the finest Italian furniture designers and our own craftsmen allow us to bring unrivalled contemporary Italian designs to homes throughout North America that are uncompromising in quality and design,” said PierPaolo Bassi.



Contemporary furniture Toronto buyers have always been able to view their broad selection of modern designs in sofas, dining room and bedroom sets, wall and office systems and outdoor furniture via Selene’s 20,000-square-foot showroom. Their new Website brings the full catalogue of custom and imported Italian furniture designs to buyers online in all their glorious colours and textures.



Selene Furniture features Italian furniture by some of Italy’s most respected and sought-after design manufacturers such as Presotto and Sovet. Also among them is Calligaris, an Italian manufacturer that has brought passion and attention to detail to its products since 1923. A large selection of pieces from Sovet, an Italian glass table manufacturer, allows Canadian buyers to experience the world’s most refined glass dining tables such as their Toronto, Jean, Valencia and Palace models. “We have strong ties with the most gifted Italian furniture designers and choose only their most exciting contemporary designs for our showroom and catalogue,” said PierGiorgio Bassi.



Selene’s craftsmen utilize exclusive Italian leathers and fabrics featuring the latest design and colour trends from Milan. Their manufacturing facility can produce customized sectionals with a four-week delivery. “Our focus has always been on a commitment to quality while providing value to our customers,” said PierPaolo Bassi. “The new Website reflects those principles in the beauty, style and price of every item.” For more information, visit http://www.selenefurniture.com



