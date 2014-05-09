Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Selex ES S.p.A: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Selex ES S.p.A: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers & acquisitions, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Selex ES S.p.A"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Selex ES S.p.A" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Selex ES S.p.A"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Selex ES S.p.A (Selex) provides C4ISTAR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Information/Intelligence, Surveillance, Targeting Acquisition and Reconnaissance) systems, integrated products and solutions for avionics, land and naval applications. The company offers hi-tech systems, products, solutions and services for automation, defense and professional communications, logistics and mobility, safety, and avionics systems. It also provides radar and electro-optic sensors, electronic warfare equipment, space equipment, radar and electro-optical sensors, and unmanned air vehicle (UAV) solutions. In addition, it develops secure communication networks and deploys smart solutions for managing systems and infrastructures, apart from offering cyber intelligence to manage cybersecurity challenges. The company operates as a subsidiary of Finmeccanica SpA. Selex is headquartered in Rome, Italy.



Companies Mentioned



Selex ES S.p.A



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/154148/selex-es-spa-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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United States

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