Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of SELEX Galileo Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "SELEX Galileo Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "SELEX Galileo Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "SELEX Galileo Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "SELEX Galileo Inc."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

SELEX Galileo Inc. (SELEX Galileo) is a provider of airborne mission-critical systems for situational awareness, self-protection and surveillance applications. The company designs, develops and markets avionics, electro-optical, electronic warfare systems, airborne radar, lasers, simulators and unmanned aerial systems (UAS). It also provides life cycle product support services such as repair, engineering support, depot level maintenance, laser firing testing and systems integration, among others. In addition, it offers training, and logistics support. It has facilities in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia and Mississippi, the US. The company operates as a subsidiary of Selex ES. SELEX Galileo is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the US.



Companies Mentioned



SELEX Galileo Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/154164/selex-galileo-inc-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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