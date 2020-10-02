Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, Self-Adhesive Labels Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Self-Adhesive Labels investments from 2020 to 2025.



According to this study, over the next five years the Self-Adhesive Labels market will register a 5.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 48050 million by 2025, from $ 39100 million in 2019.



Top Key Players in the Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market: Avery Dennison, PMC Label Materials, Coveris, Adestor, UPM Raflatac, CCL Industries, Lintec, Schades, Fuji Seal International, Constantia Flexibles, Zhengwei Printing, Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing, Thai KK, Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products, Shanghai Jinda Plastic, Zhulin Weiye, Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech and Other.



Company Development:



In May 2020, CCL Industries Inc. acquired Flexpol sp. z.o.o. (Flexpol), which currently trades as Innovia Poland. This acquisition is expected to enhance the existing capabilities of the company to serve the label industry in the European region.



In May 2020, Coveris acquired Plasztik-Tranzit Kft (Hungary), a producer of flexible packaging solutions for the food industry. The acquired company is renamed as Coveris Pirto and is a part of Coveria Holdings. This strategic development is expected to create a center for high-tech packaging manufacturing in East Europe and to boost the production capability of the company in the medical, food, and films end-markets.



Market Insights:



A label is a tool to identify or decorate goods. Self-Adhesive Labels is one kind of label. They are usually used in Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Retailers and Supermarkets, Logistics, etc.



In global market, the consumption of Self-Adhesive Labels increases from 17250 Million Sq.m. in 2012 to 21018 Million Sq.m. in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.03%. In 2016, the global Self-Adhesive Labels market is led by Europe, capturing about 32.65% of global Self-Adhesive Labels consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.06% global consumption share. Globally, the Self-Adhesive Labels market is mainly driven by growing demand for Food & Beverages which accounts for nearly 23.29% of total downstream consumption of Self-Adhesive Labels in global.



This report segments the Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market on the basis of Types are:



Flexographic Printing

Letterpress Printing



On the basis of Application, the Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market is segmented into:



Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Retailers and Supermarkets

Logistics

Industrial Labels



Regional and Country-level Analysis:



The key regions covered in the Self-Adhesive Labels market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.



Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:



– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Self-Adhesive Labels Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.



Finally, the Self-Adhesive Labels market report offers a complete and detailed study of global Self-Adhesive Labels market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter's five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities. After exploring the market insights through primary and secondary research methodologies, if anything is required except than this, market insight reports will provide customization as per specific demands.



Customization of this Report: This report could be customized to the customer's requirements.



