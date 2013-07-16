Self Catering Accommodation Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games - an Authentic Holiday Experience

Glasgow, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- For those thinking of a visit to Glasgow in 2014, LovetoEscape suggest extending the visit to stay a week, or both weeks during the Commonwealth Games, allowing the time for a more authentic holiday experience, enjoying a bit of what the surrounding location has to offer. Self catering accommodation is widely available in the surrounding regions and within easy reach of Glasgow. Visitors have the option of experiencing Glasgow 2014 from a base in the city centre or, if preferred, there is a range of accommodation on the outskirts of the city, including holiday cottages, lodges, chalets and log cabins. Interested parties can view Glasgow self catering holiday accommodation and book at http://www.LovetoEscape.com



Glasgow, Scotland’s largest city, attracts all sorts of visitors for a variety of good reasons, not least it’s central location making it convenient for travellers. The city is renowned for its style, culture, fashion and design, and whilst offering everything visitors would expect from a major European city, it also offers easy access to a variety of stunning rural locations, historic market towns and picturesque villages nearby, including Helensburgh, Drymen, Aberfoyle, Callander and Stirling to name a few. The nearby area offers beautiful natural landscape forming some of the best of Scotland’s scenery with lochs, rolling hills, open countryside and the much loved, scenic West coast, bordering the South West Highlands and is well worth exploring.



The local and surrounding area throughout is easily accessible by public transport, and benefits from 2 International airports, Prestwick International and BAA Glasgow Airport on the outskirts of the city, and now with improved road and rail links, Glasgow is an ideal destination, allowing visitors to experience both this lively city as well as access the countryside and beauty of Scotland’s natural landscape.



Other than enjoying the main attraction of visiting the Commonwealth Games, there is an abundance of interesting and beautiful places to visit with exciting things to see and do in and around Glasgow. It is possible to explore the surrounding Clyde Valley area and beyond, very easily. Exploring further, there are great day excursions from the city centre. Within a short drive Northwards, reaching the ‘Bonnie banks’ of Loch Lomond, visitors can travel around Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park with wide open space and stunning scenery to enjoy sightseeing, boat trips, water sports, forest walks, cycling and picnic areas as well as shopping and places to eat and drink.



Alternatively, beyond the National Park, yet still within 1 days visit, is one of Scotland’s most scenic tourist routes passing breathtaking moorland and mountains through the pass of Glencoe in the Scottish Highlands. A similar but alternatively and equally awe-inspiring route is to travel by train to Mallaig departing from Glasgow’s Queen Street railway station in the city centre. It is possible to tour much of the West coast and explore Argyll and the Western Isles within a day or two.



About Lovetoescape.com

Lovetoescape.com is one of the leading online holiday accommodation and attraction directory websites in the UK, providing inspiration for escapes and offering a great range of self catering accommodation, hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, caravans and campsites throughout the UK, Ireland, France and across 40 countries worldwide. With detailed search capabilities and an online community of accommodation providers, holiday makers can enquire directly to the accommodation owner, resulting in a personal touch and genuinely better way to make holidays happen!