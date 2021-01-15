New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- The Global Self-Cleaning Glass Market size is forecast to reach USD 169.57 Million from USD 122.83 Million in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.1% through 2027. Market growth is driven by the growing demand for nature-friendly substitutes for glass from various end-use industries, including construction, automotive, aerospace, marine, and others.



Self-cleaning glass is an environment-friendly and low maintenance glass, which is easier to clean and has both hydrophilic and photolytic properties. It also features water-resistant and anti-fog properties. Self-cleaning glass is widely utilized in places or industries where manual cleaning is difficult.



The rise in construction of skyscrapers and high-rise buildings in developed as well as developing economies is the key factor bolstering self-cleaning glass market growth. Increasing awareness regarding the use of renewable energy is propelling the demand for self-cleaning glass for solar panel applications. Growing consumer preference for eco-friendly glass products will supplement market share in the upcoming years. However, factors like high manufacturing costs, lack of product awareness among people in developing countries, the presence of iron impurities, and difficulty in fabrication of different shapes may impede the market growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Based on coatings type, the hydrophobic coating sub-segment is forecast to showcase the highest growth rate of 4.6% over the analysis period due to the massive growth of end-use industries like construction, automotive, aerospace, marine, and others.



Based on application, the Non-Residential construction sub-segment is estimated to register a notable CAGR of 4.7% through the forecast period on account of increased usage of self-glass coatings for office windows, skylights, and other applications.

The growing scope for aerospace and aeronautical applications may also offer lucrative growth opportunities for the self-cleaning glass market.



In terms of end-use, the automotive sub-segment dominated the market with a 45.5% share in the base year and is likely to gain traction in the forecast period. The construction sub-segment accounted for an enormous market share in 2019.



In the regional landscape, North America accounts for nearly 34% of the self-cleaning glass market share and is likely to gain traction on account of rising demand for passenger cars and growth in automotive production in the region.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 1%, followed by Europe due to increasing demand for sustainable construction from the middle-class population. In APAC, China is the largest consumer of self-cleaning glass due to the rise in income and spending capacities.



The MEA region is estimated to account for a small share in the global self-cleaning glass market and may grow at a slower pace in the coming years.



Key participants in the global self-cleaning glass market are Asahi Glass Co., Saint- Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass, Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc., Tuff-X Processed Glass Ltd, Viridian Group, Guardian Industries, and Vitro Architectural Glass, among others.



Segments covered in the report



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Self-Cleaning Glass Market on the basis of coating type, application, and region:



Coating Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Residential Construction

Non-residential Construction

Solar Panels

Automotive

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



North America

US.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK.

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Thank you for reading our report. In order to get further information on the report or to receive a customized sample of it, please connect with our team. The team will ensure your report is structured according to your requirements.



