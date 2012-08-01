Want to Be an Action Hero New Free Video Series from World Kickboxing Champion Shows You How

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Ever seen one of those action movies where the Hero saves the day and you wished you were him? Or her? Well, now you can be, thanks to a new free video series featuring Jason Scott Johnson, a real-life action hero.



Johnson is a former member of the elite Force Recon Marines, a former World Champion Kickboxer, and a current Ironman Triathlete , a Hollywood Celebrity Personal Trainer, a Bodybuilder, Model and Actor.



He is also the author of the new book, Re-Create Yourself: Simple Steps to Burn Fat and Sculpt Your Body. (http://amzn.to/NtE23C)



"I'm on a mission to help you become physically awesome," Johnson said.



Each of Johnson's self-defense videos shows a particular fighting technique followed by Johnson using the move to defeat a real kickboxing opponent in a real fight in the ring. "It proves that the techniques in these videos work," Johnson said.



Johnson also stars in a series of free fitness and nutrition videos. "They will help you create the body you need to be an Action Hero," Johnson said.



The videos are appearing on a new Action Hero site called RogueFlix.com (http://www.rogueflix.com), the only site of its kind to blend highly popular action movies, nutritional supplements, fitness, amazing novelty Action Hero gadgets and real self-defense techniques. Johnson's videos are featured in the Firepower Body section (http://www.rogueflix.com/Firepowerbody.html) of RogueFlix.



"The site has all that an action fan could hope for in one place," Johnson said. "You can download or buy Action Movies, order nutritional and bodybuilding supplements, look at pretty female Action Hero spokeswomen, cool gadgets and learn how to defend yourself."



Among the gadgets are Ninja Claw climbing spikes, bullet shell-casing shaped earphones, Batman throwing blades, Rambo hunting knives, a replica Clint Eastwood Spaghetti Western six-shooter and much more.



Johnson believes that deep down we all have a desire to "save the day."



"I am on a mission to give all Action Movie fans the knowledge and inspiration to build the body they want and the ability to protect themselves and their loved ones, to bring out the Action Hero within," he said.



He adds that more of his self-defense videos are continually being added to the site.



For more information, visit http://rogueflix.com