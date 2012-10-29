Self Designed Pieces: The New Trend in Jewelry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- Customers looking to design their own settings will be pleased to find that Blueriver Diamonds Jewelry offers thousands of styles, cuts, and colors to choose from. Many people find that a self-designed piece of jewelry is more cost-effective and distinctive. Rather than relying on retailers, customers will find that they can create unique engagement rings, necklaces, and earrings at a fraction of the cost.



When looking to buy a diamond for an engagement ring – or any other highly personal piece of jewelry – consumers want to get the most bang for their buck. Additionally, they want a customized piece that represents them as an individual. Traditionally, diamond retailers will charge significantly more for their pre-designed pieces. By designing a custom setting, pricing will be lowered considerably. This will allow the consideration of a larger stone. Since major diamond retailers cater to larger markets, the unique taste and fashion sense of the individual is often overlooked. Consumer-designed pieces give customers control over the color, cut, and setting. This ensures that the end result is a one-of-a-kind piece that is as unique as the person who will wear it.



Customers can “like” Blueriver Diamonds Jewelry on Facebook, call them at (908) 546-2649, or search their entire catalogue on their website at BlueriverDiamondsJewelry.com



About Blueriver Diamonds Jewelry

Blueriver Diamonds Jewelry is an online diamond retailer that sells at prices commensurate with what customers would pay if they actually were buying wholesale. In addition to self-designed pieces, they also sell individual diamonds for replacements or privately made pieces, and finished jewelry pieces of all styles. Diamonds and fine jewelry at wholesale prices are available at Blueriver Diamonds Jewelry for review and purchase.