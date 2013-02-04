Self Development Book 'The Mind-Made Prison' Makes Amazon's Self Help Bestseller List

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Self development book, “The Mind-Made Prison: Radical Self Help and Personal Transformation,” has made it into the self help bestseller list on Amazon and has sold more than 20,000 copies. Written by 24-year-old entrepreneur, Global Management Engineer and Life Coach, Mateo Tabatabai, the book is about personal transformation. It has helped people all over the world learn how to change their lives and stop their bad habits. It specifically teaches people how they can erase limiting beliefs and program new and more powerful beliefs in their place.



At some point or another in every person’s life, they find themselves in a position where they need to re-center and focus their attention on their wants, needs and the things that are preventing them from reaching their full potential. In order to do this, it is essential for a person to reflect on their choices, their influences and influencers and their overall self-image.



“The Mind-Made Prison: Radical Self Help and Personal Transformation” takes readers on a breathtaking journey through their psyche, revealing the exact things in their life that are causing them pain. The book provides techniques and teaches readers how to overcome these negative life elements and how to experience natural self confidence in their daily life.



“The Mind-Made Prison: Radical Self Help and Personal Transformation” has already helped countless individuals with their self development.



According to one reader, “This is an awesome book. It has changed my whole perspective on life and made me realize that I have the power to choose whatever feeling I want to have in any given situation. I have read a lot of self help and spiritual books along the years and I have no doubt in mind that this is one of the best books I have read.”



Another reader said, “It will also give you the courage to live your life with purpose and power, knowing that each moment that you are here is an opportunity for greatness to occur.”



“The Mind-Made Prison: Radical Self Help and Personal Transformation” forces readers to ask themselves some tough questions about a wide range of life topics, including their successes and failures, their friendships and spirituality, their responsibilities and fears, their relationships and career, and more.



It also discusses a number of habits that ruin people’s lives, helps people discover what they are focusing on, assists people in becoming aware of their limiting beliefs and so much more.



For more information about “The Mind-Made Prison: Radical Self Help and Personal Transformation” or to purchase a copy, visit http://www.amazon.com/The-Mind-Made-Prison-Transformation-ebook/dp/B006PHDCTI/



About the Author, Mateo Tabatabai

Mateo Tabatabai is a 24-year-old Global Management Engineer, entrepreneur and best selling author. Specializing in the areas of personal transformation, self confidence and constant self development, Tabatabai continues to assist people around the world with reaching their full potential. He has more than seven years of experience as a seminar speaker and coach and has spent the last four years travelling the world and meeting with experts in the field of self-improvement. To further add to his credentials, Tabatabai is currently pursuing his Master’s degree in Psychology.