Self Discovery Guide Introduces Ideas on Developing Personal and Entrepreneurial Success

Rockaway, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- A self-discovery guide, The Circus Act: Unleash the Entrepreneur Spirit in You! is a book with the purpose of empowering the reader to overcome their psychological barriers to success becoming mental chain breakers. Written by Dr. Alvin S. Perry, DBA a 20-year veteran of the consumer products and consulting industries. The book presents the circus as a metaphor for life and the reader as a circus act. The book is filled with short stories and anecdotes comparing the core systems of a circus to the core personal systems and the core business systems. The goal is to help, readers understand how to achieve personal and entrepreneurial success.



The circus is used to exemplify a basic set of entrepreneurial principles. These are intended to give the reader the insight into how to become a performer. All of the principles in the book are based on business systems and processes. It is suitable as a personal coaching tool, an educational aid at high schools and colleges, or for training at companies.



On March 23, 2013, Dr. Alvin S. Perry will present his concepts at a workshop in Brunswick, GA – The Entrepreneurial Spirit – Learn How to develop Success Systems! In the two-hour session, a view of the entrepreneurial environment will be provided and participants will develop a high level business plan. Participants will also receive a copy of the e-Book upon registration.



Alvin S. Perry, DBA has launched four startup companies as an entrepreneur over a 10 year period. He also has over 20 years of corporate experience and has held management positions with many large corporations such as Colgate-Palmolive, Pepsi-Cola Company, M&M/Mars, and Wal-Mart. With a DBA Degree in Entrepreneurship, an MBA, and dual Bachelors degrees of Business Administration in marketing and management, he possesses leadership skills which a budding entrepreneur can learn from.



For more information on The Circus Act: Unleash the Entrepreneur Spirit in You! and Alvin S. Perry, DBA, go to www.criticalzoneinc.com/circus_act_products_services.html. Dr. Perry is also Chariman/President/CEO of Critical Zone, Inc., an enterprise providing educational solutions for personal development and entrepreneurial success.



About Alvin S. Perry, DBA

Alvin S. Perry, DBA is an entrepreneur who has launched four startup companies and has over 20 years of corporate experience in management positions with many large corporations, such as Pepsi-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, M&M/Mars, and Wal-Mart. Dr. Perry also holds a DBA Degree in Entrepreneurship from Walden University, an MBA from Centenary College, and dual Bachelors degrees of Business Administration in marketing and management from Valdosta State University. He is also an inventor, professional speaker, songwriter, author, and filmmaker.



For interviews, contact Alvin Perry (862) 397-4716 or aperry@criticalzoneinc.com