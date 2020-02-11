Self-Driving Bus Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2026 – AV Volvo, Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Tesla

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Artificial intelligence (AI) software controls all the functionality related to sensors working and RADAR sensor is used to detect obstacles. Such advance technologies helps control these vehicles efficiently. Self-driving buses provide advantages such as reduction in accidents caused due to driver's error and reduction of hazardous gas (CO2) from vehicles.The market is anticipated to witness a significant growth over the years, owing to the growth in connected infrastructure for automobile.



Key players including AV Volvo, Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Tesla, Scania AB, Daimler AG, Proterra, Hyundai Motor Company, and Hino Motors, Ltd., and Navya hold a major self-driving bus market share.



Autonomous vehicles also known as self-driving vehicles use artificial intelligence (AI) software, light detection & ranging (LiDAR), RADAR, and cameras to sense the surrounding environment and navigate by forming an active 3D map of that environment. There are different levels of autonomy ranging from semi-autonomous that require driver assistance to fully autonomous, which does not require a human operator. A lot of gas is burned while driving at high speeds or braking and re-accelerating excessively. Self-driving vehicles use less battery and consume less gas, which results in less pollution. This adds benefits to make it suitable for environment.

Factors such as reduction in traffic congestion due to improved safety and growth in connected infrastructure are anticipated to drive the self-driving bus market growth. However, high manufacturing cost and data management challenges are the factors that hinder the growth of the market. Further, development of smart cities is anticipated to provide remarkable growth opportunities for the players operating in the self-driving bus market.



Reduction in traffic congestion due to improved safety:

Autonomous vehicles have several advantages over traditional vehicles from improved safety to reduction in fuel and traffic congestion and emissions. An autonomous bus is installed with a number of sensors including LiDAR, RADAR, camera, and GPS. These sensors are short range (providing details of moving objects near the vehicle) as well as long range (providing details of high-speed oncoming vehicles) to help a vehicle sense any object or obstacle in its way, thus eliminating chances of accidents. Autonomous vehicles can also help to reduce traffic congestion. Based on a study by University of Illinois, it was proved that one autonomous vehicle stuck in a traffic congestion with 20 other human driven cars can ease the congestion by controlling the pace of the vehicle. Fuel consumption also reduces with the use of autonomous vehicles as fuel use increases when cars slow down. Thus, reduction in traffic congestion and improved fuel efficiency due to self-driving buses is expected to boost the growth of the self-driving bus market.



By Level of Automation

o Level 3

o Level 4

o Level 5



By Component

o Hardware

o Software

o Services



Rise in connected infrastructure :

With the rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), transportation infrastructure across the globe is evolving quickly. Companies such as Cisco and IBM have created digital platforms, which can automate street and traffic lights, optimize trash pickup, and augment surveillance. For instance, installation of IoT sensors in Las Vegas has managed to control traffic congestion and solve environmental issues. Connected infrastructure includes car parks, toll booths, smart street, and traffic lights, which in turn, boosts the growth of the autonomous vehicle market and eventually drive by wire market, as drive by wire system is necessary for autonomous driving technology. Thus, growth of connected infrastructure creates favorable conditions for adoption of autonomous vehicles, which, in turn, drives the growth of the self-driving bus industry.



Few TOC point :



Chapter 7: Company Profiles



7.1. Av Volvo

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Company Snapshot

7.1.3. Operating Business Segments

7.1.4. Business Performance

7.1.5. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



7.2. Continental Ag

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Company Snapshot

7.2.3. Operating Business Segments

7.2.4. Product Portfolio

7.2.5. Business Performance

7.2.6. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



7.3. Volkswagen Ag

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Company Snapshot

7.3.3. Operating Business Segments

7.3.4. Business Performance

7.3.5. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



7.4. Tesla

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Company Snapshot

7.4.3. Operating Business Segments

7.4.4. Product Portfolio

7.4.5. Business Performance



7.5. Scania Ab

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Company Snapshot

7.5.3. Operating Business Segments

7.5.4. Business Performance

7.5.5. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



7.6. Daimler Ag

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Company Snapshot

7.6.3. Operating Business Segments

7.6.4. Business Performance

7.6.5. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



7.7. Proterra

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Company Snapshot

7.7.3. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



7.8. Hyundai Motor Company

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Company Snapshot

7.8.3. Operating Business Segments

7.8.4. Business Performance



7.9. Hino Motors, Ltd.

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Company Snapshot

7.9.3. Business Performance



7.10. Navya

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Company Snapshot

7.10.3. Product Portfolio

7.10.4. Business Performance



Key Benefits for Self-driving Bus Market:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global self-driving bus market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall self-driving bus market opportunity is determined by understanding the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global self-driving bus market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current self-driving bus market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the industry.



