Self-Driving Cars Market Growing at a CAGR of 20.3% over the Forecast Period 2022-2028

Self-driving Cars Market is valued approximately USD 1.74 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028
This report presents a comprehensive investigation of the global Self-driving Cars market. The report covers market revenue, growth rates, and regional trends for each of the top firms operating in this area, as well as industry-wide comparisons based on market size, yearly sales volume, historical development rate, and company strategy. Sales data was collected using a variety of sources ranging from company Websites to industry associations, making this report an excellent starting point for companies looking to get started in the Self-driving Cars market, or for established industry players who wish to expand their geographic reach.
Based on all of these insights, a worldwide market study by Smith Company suggested a business strategy for current market participants to increase their market positions. In addition, the research suggested a market entry plan for market entrants. Self-driving Cars market statistics and data were acquired from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of companies, journals, and other publications, then double-checked and validated by industry experts. The data and insights in the report are represented using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This improves the visual representation as well as the comprehension of the data.
Key Players Covered in Self-driving Cars market report are:
General Motors Company
Ford Motors Company
Daimler AG
Volkswagen Group
Toyota Motors Corporation
Waymo LLC
BYD Co. Ltd.
Aurora Innovation, Inc.
Tesla, Inc.
Denso Corporation.
Self-driving Cars Market Segmentation
The report evaluates the global Self-driving Cars market. The report gives detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers), as well as identifies the challenges, which will help determine the future growth potential of this market (inhibitors). The report also analyzes and estimates future market trends including revenues and forecasts. The present market trends and future prospects of the segment have been extensively analyzed in this report.
Self-driving Cars Market Segmentation as Follows:
By Component:
Camera Unit
LiDAR
Radar Sensor
Ultrasonic Sensor
Infrared Sensor
By Mobility type:
Shared Mobility
Personal Mobility
By Electric vehicle:
Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
By System:
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Adaptive Front Light (AFL)
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)
Driver Monitoring System (DMS)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Night Vision System (NVS)
Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)
Road Sign Recognition (RSR)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)
By Vehicle type:
Hatchback
Coupe & Sports Car
Sedan
SUV
Others
Segmented by Region/Country
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Asia Other
Competitive Outlook
Companies in the Global Self-driving Cars market take recent events into account when establishing their market position, such as new solution/product launches, research projects, acquisitions, geographic expansions and technological developments. The information provided in the target market report is meant to help all of the major stakeholders including investors, distributors and suppliers to develop effective business strategies for remaining competitive in this industry.
Key Highlights of Self-driving Cars Market Research Report
- The report study is supposed to help important decision-makers in the sector with their decision-making.
- The impact of COVID-19 on the target market, as well as its short- and long-term dynamics.
- The study examines the worldwide market and provides key actionable data to its stakeholders.
- The study took into consideration all major occurrences in the recent past, giving consumers with the most up-to-date industry data.
Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Global Market Industry Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Market, by Type
Chapter 6. Global Market, by Application
Chapter 7. Global Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 9. Research Process
Continued…
