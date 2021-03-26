Self-Driving Vehicles Market to Witness Massive Growth by Bosch, Continental, Delphi

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2021 -- Global Self-driving Vehicles Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi (Ireland), Denso (Japan), Google (United States), Nissan (Japan), Mercedes Benz (Germany), BMW AG (Germany), Ford Motor Company (United States), Audi (Germany), Jaguar (U.K.)



Self-driving Vehicles are capable enough to see or sense its environment, without any human intervention, with the help of sensors. Increasing technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and machine learning languages are propelling the market growth of this market. For instance, the company named Tesla announced to release fully self-driving cars by 2019. Further, growth in the automobile industry and rising demand from the developing economies expected to drive the demand for a self-driving car over the forecasted period.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Awareness among Consumers towards the Availability and the Benefits of Autonomous Cars, Such as Enhanced Mobility and etc.

- Increasing Push from the Government to Develop Connected and Autonomous Infrastructure

- Rising Road Accidents Globally



Market Trend

- Technological Advancement in the Self-Driving Car

- Increasing Government Investment and Funding for Digital Infrastructure



Restraints

- Vehicle Cost and Technology Hurdles

- High Manufacturing Cost Associate with Self-Driving Car

- Rising Threat of Cyber Security for Autonomous Vehicles



Challenges

- Concern about Automatic Vehicles Licensing and Standards

- Issue Related With Security and Privacy



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Self-driving Vehicles market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Self-driving Vehicles market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Self-driving Vehicles market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Self-driving Vehicles Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Self-driving Vehicles Market

The report highlights Self-driving Vehicles market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Self-driving Vehicles, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Self-driving Vehicles Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Self-driving Vehicles Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Self-driving Vehicles Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Self-driving Vehicles Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Self-driving Vehicles Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Drive Assistance, High Automation, Full Automation), Application (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Hardware (LIDAR, Radar, Camera, Actuators, Embedded Modem, Embedded Controls Hardware, Passive Components, Others), Software (V2X Software, Embedded Controls Software, Mapping Software, Data Security Software, HMI Software), Sensors (Comprises Ultrasonic, Radar, Lidar, Image, Others))

5.1 Global Self-driving Vehicles Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Self-driving Vehicles Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Self-driving Vehicles Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Self-driving Vehicles Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Self-driving Vehicles Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Self-driving Vehicles Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



