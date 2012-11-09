Self Harm National Conference Sets National Autistic Society Speaker, Caroline Hattersley

Birmingham, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Step Up International has planned the Self Harm National Conference, http://stepup-international.co.uk, to address the alarming problem that is sweeping across the UK, as well as the rest of the world. “An important but often over looked area of self harm incidents is from autistic persons.” Jennifer McLeod, Director of Step Up! International said.



According to Stephen M. Edelson, Ph.D., “Self-injurious behaviour is one of the most devastating behaviours exhibited by people with developmental disabilities. The most common forms of these behaviours include: head-banging, hand-biting, and excessive self-rubbing and scratching. There are many possible reasons why a person may engage in self-injurious behaviour, ranging from biochemical to the social environment.”



Caroline Hattersley, of the National Autistic Society, will be addressing the audience attending the conference on the severity of self-injurious behaviour, by persons with developmental disabilities and autistic behaviours.



Other issues that will be addressed at the conference will include the impact of on-going self harm, equipping professionals to deal with the issues that self harm poses, implications for services, (including education sector, police, youth offending teams, health), of young people self harming, and safeguarding young people against and from the media in the 21 Century.



Other noted speakers will include: Frances Crook, Chief Executive, Howard League (Penal Reform), Remy Aquarone, President of European Society For Trauma & Dissociation, Keith Waters, Lead Researcher, Self Harm Multi-Centre Monitoring, Derby NHS and Poppy Jaman, Chief Executive, Mental Health First Aid, England



The Self Harm National Conference, has been designed for those who are offering services for children and young people, such as those in the education sector, police services, probation, youth offending teams, as well as those in health services, local authorities and therapists.



The Self Harm National Conference, is planned for Friday 07, December 2012, Oxford. For complete details go to: http://stepup-international.co.uk/self-harm-national-conference Telephone, +44(0)121 551 1668 or email info@stepup-international.co.uk.