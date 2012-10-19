Self Harm Prevention National Conference Set, as Hospital Admissions Increase Last Three Years

Birmingham, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- The Health and Social Care Information Centre (HSCIC), recently reported that UK hospital admissions for intentional self harm have increased by just over 10%, in the last three years.



“This report highlights self poisoning as the most likely reason for a person to be admitted for intentional self harm. The uses of pain killers or prescription drugs are also common factors. It also shows that the North East and North West of England have higher than average rates of admissions, along with pockets of the country that includes several areas of the south coast.” Tim Straughan, Chief Executive Officer with the NHS Information Centre, said.



Step Up! International has planned the Self Harm National Conference to address this alarming problem that is sweeping across the UK as well as the rest of the world.



“What we do know is that the numbers of young people who attempt self harm or think about suicide is on the increase. What we don’t know are actual figures, because self injury is generally a private act. The trend however, is a frightening one.



Some schools are also reporting an epidemic of self harm with pupils of all levels and backgrounds, using a range of different self injure methods.



We are also getting professionals and practitioners working with children and young people approach us in a panic as they are not always sure of how to deal with young people who self injure, especially if the nature of the injury is by cutting or overdose. The conference is designed to equip them with a wide breadth of self harm issues and some reassurance” said Jennifer McLeod, Director of Step Up! International.



Some of the Key Issues to be addressed include: Impact of on-going self harm with on-site resources, How equipped professionals are and their readiness to deal with the issues that self harm poses, implications for services (including education sector, police, youth offending teams, health) of young people self harming, and what UK professionals can do to support children and young people who self injure.



Noted speakers include: Frances Crook, Chief Executive, Howard League - Penal Reform; Remy Aquarone, President of European Society For Trauma & Dissociation; Caroline Hattersley, Head of Information, Advice & Advocacy of the National Autistic Society; Keith Waters, a Lead Researcher in Prevention of Self Harm as part of a Multi-Centre Monitoring approach in Derby, England, and Poppy Jaman, Chief Executive, Mental Health First Aid, England.



The Self Harm National Conference has been designed for anyone offering services for children and young people, such as those in the education sector, police services, probation, youth offending teams as well as those in health services, local authorities and therapists.



Self Harm National Conference is planned for Friday 07, December 2012, at The Oxford Thames Four Pillars Hotel, Henley Road, Oxford.



Step Up! International is a self harm training provider with existing clients including education sector, police/prison/probation services, local authorities and voluntary sector



For further information contact Jennifer McLeod, Director, Step Up! International Ltd: http://stepup-international.co.uk/self-harm-national-conference Telephone, +44(0)121 551 1668; Mobile: 07957 687 036 or email info AT stepup-international.co.uk.