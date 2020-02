Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Consumer trends, preferences, and niche interests have played an important role in the development of the food & beverages sector. In the past few years, packaging trends in the food & beverages sector have also witnessed large-scale evolution as a result of the growing consumer appetite for ready-to-eat, convenient, mildly processed food products with long shelf life and high quality levels. Lifestyle changes have played a substantial role in bringing about noteworthy changes in modern-day food packaging wherein self-heating food packaging has garnered significant popularity. The packaging sector is gradually moving away from traditional packaging techniques and toward recently developed innovative techniques, including intelligent packaging, active packaging, and bioactive packaging.



In recent times, intelligent packaging has gained immense traction, and with it, the demand for self-heating food packaging has increased at a substantial pace. Significant development in packaging technologies and growing adoption of intelligent packaging devices, including time-temperature indicators, sensors, self-cooling, and self-heating containers wherein electronic displays are embedded, are likely to boost the growth of the self-heating food packaging market during the forecast period.



Personalization is another key trend that has gained significant momentum within the self-heating food packaging market. The growing trend of personalization, advent of new patented self-heating food packaging technologies, and shift toward holistic products are some of the major factors that are likely to drive the global self-heating food packaging market during the forecast period. The market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 77 Mn by 2027.



Fast-paced consumer lifestyles, particularly in urban areas across the world, have opened up new avenues within the food & beverages and food packaging space. While stakeholders up the ante in their pursuit of innovative packaging solutions, interests in self-heating food packaging solutions have moved in the upward direction in the past few years. Heat insulator layers are increasingly being used in the self-heating food packaging market to prevent external heat from interacting with the food stored inside the food container.



Furthermore, self-heating food packaging, which was predominantly used by field engineers and military personnel, is now becoming a part of the routine among indolent consumers. Moreover, self-heating food packaging is also gaining popularity among parents who have to travel around with their babies. Although the self-heating food packaging market is at the nascent stage, growing consumer awareness regarding the functionality and benefits of self-heating food packaging is likely to create significant demand during the forecast period (2019-2027).



Evolving consumer interests are projected to strongly influence the growth of the self-heating food packaging market in the coming years. Stakeholders in the current market landscape are expected to monitor these evolving consumer preferences and develop products in sync with these demands. Additionally, brands are also expected to increase investments in the self-heating technology to improve their self-heating food packaging offerings. While beverages are expected to generate more revenue for market players in the self-heating food packaging market, revenues from food are projected to increase at a considerable rate during the forecast period.