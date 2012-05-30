Marietta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Shianne proclaims, “I was led to share the Good News with as many as I can, which is the leading inspiration behind the publishing of my first book, “Two 45’s…In The Midst.” My hopes are that I can – through sharing my own personal experiences and revelations – encourage and/or help others who may be hurt, deprived, confused, shattered or lost.”



Her writing comes from a very deep source and she gives open testimony to these feelings, “with each and every storm that I have been fortunate to overcome, I have gained a deeper awareness and understanding of God’s presence in my life, and am not ashamed to let the world know from where my strength, wisdom and blessings come. It is not God’s desire that we live in a stress-filled world without peace and joy; but, we must equip ourselves with the wisdom of where to turn, when our storms get rough.”



The author shares another primary source for her inspiration from the following biblical passage; "For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind." 2 Timothy 1:7



If you need spiritual uplifting, and personal inspiration, you must read “Two 45’s…In The Midst”, which is now available at Barnes and Noble, and other outlets on the Internet.



About NtlkmosMinistries

The target audiences for her self-published book include anyone (adolescents, teens, and adults) who may be facing and/or going through life's struggles: child abuse, sexual abuse/exploitations, low self esteem, teen-age pregnancy/parenthood, fake friends/haters, failed relationships/divorce, financial stresses/bankruptcy, and/or spiritual confusion; and was inspired for the encouragement and edification of fellow Christians.



You can visit the author’s YouTube videos here:

http://www.youtube.com/user/NTLKMOS?feature=wat



To invite the author for speaking engagements, signature signing events, or just to speak with her, she can be reached at this phone number: 678-310-3259.