Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- The Fourth Generation (4G) of cellular communications based on the Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard promises much great network capacity. This greater supply of bandwidth will stimulate the development, implementation and operation of many new applications, each with very unique quality of service, bandwidth, and performance needs. It will be a much more complex network and this will facilitate a need for improved operations and OSS. A key driver for improving OSS for 4G systems, the so called Self Organizing Network (SON) has been introduced as part of the 3GPP LTE network framework. SON is expected to be deployed over time and ultimately have a dramatically positive effect on network operations and OSS.
This research evaluates SON capabilities, vendors, and solutions. It analyzes the function of SON relative to LTE and evaluates the benefits of deployment and operation.
The report also discusses the future of SON beyond 4G. This research includes a forecast for overall OSS/BSS revenue from 2011 through 2016.
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Wireless infrastructure providers
- OSS/BSS vendors and service providers
- LTE application developers and service integrators
- Managed service providers and service bureau organizations
