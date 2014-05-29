Self Pub Nation Releases New Audio That Teaches Aspiring Writers How to Write a Great Non-Fiction Book

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Self Pub Nation Publisher Michael Rogan is not afraid to admit the cold, hard truth: most self-published nonfiction books suck. In fact, in his early years as a self-publisher, Rogan says he was probably one of the biggest offenders, churning out underdeveloped books just because he could.



Thankfully, poor sales finally woke him up and set him on a path to learning how to write a non-fiction book that people actually want to read. He shares the lessons he learned on the road to becoming a successful self-publisher in his latest audiobook How to Write a Book That Doesn't Suck and Will Actually Sell: The Ultimate, No B.S. Guide to Writing a Kick-Ass Non-Fiction Book.



“Through making every mistake a writer can, I finally learned and honed a simple step-by-step approach to writing books that move people, and allow me to have a full-time job as a writer,” says Rogan.



With a listening time just under two hours, Rogan coaches aspiring writers through every step of the writing process including deciding what to write about, researching book topics, creating the all-important book title, drafting the book outline, and finally the actual writing and rewriting of the book. He also provides excellent tips for developing a plan to generate steady income as a self-published author.



How to Write a Book That Doesn't Suck and Will Actually Sell: The Ultimate, No B.S. Guide to Writing a Kick-Ass Non-Fiction Book is available for download from Amazon.



About Self Pub Nation

Self Pub Nation is an inbox magazine devoted to helping authors get noticed, get published, and get paid. For a copy of the new eBook "7 Secrets to Making a Damn Good Living With Your Writing" head over to Self Pub Nation.