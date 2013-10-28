Self Repairing for Smart Phone Leads to the Rising of Online Business for Wholesale Cell Phone Spare Parts

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Smart phone has totally entered into people's daily life. With the development of smart phone manufacturing, the cost for purchasing one brand smart phone is smaller and smaller. In other words, more and more people could have the ability to buy one set of smart phone. However, the appearing of the cheap online DIY service has given a reminder that the traditional maintenance and repairing for smart phone should be very costly.



The online smart phone DIY repairing platform www.electron-parts.com has entered into this newly created industry for almost three years. The technical server of this site said: 'At the beginning of our business, the selling for cell phone spare parts was the main profession. With the accumulation of valued clients, many clients want to seek help for phone repairing. After that, the service for cell repairing and selling for Cell phone repair Tools has been added. In all of our repairing tool products, the LCD Touch Screen Separate Machine should be the hot selling one because the touch screen of smart phone is very weak.'



The main problem for the repairing of brand smart phone such as IPHONE in the flagship repairing store should be the quaint price of the cell phone repair parts. Some parts of the brand smart phone such as screen and main board could beyond the cost of cell phone itself. ¡°It would be very ridiculous to repair the cell phone with the money which could purchase a new same cell phone.¡± said by the manager of website www.electron-parts.com . This is why most of people choose to repair their cell phone by their hand. However, this situation has created today¡¯s online repairing service supplier.



It is indeed that the repairing at online platform has becoming more and more popular among wholesale Apple iphone Replacement Glass most of people who have smart phone. But, the DIY repairing should have some foundation of the related knowledge. Otherwise, the repairing process would be transformed by the breaking process. In order to solve this headache problem, the service supplier lectron-parts.com has collected all of the feature knowledge for many sorts of commonly using smart phones. Consumers could let the online technical server help them confirm the problem of their phone. And then, people could purchase the related phone spare parts and Cell phone repair Tools from this site. Finally, the technical support from this site could help people finish the repairing process.



However, the complicated problem which phone owner could not be solved should be taken over by some official on-site repairing shop. Relatively, the repairing fee must be very high!



About www.electron-parts.com

Electron-parts.com is the best online supplier for all sorts of cell phone repair parts and ipad repair parts cell phone repair tools. High quality goods supply from Shenzhen could guarantee the high quality of each product from this online business.



Contact

Website: www.electron-parts.com

Tel: +86 755 89523306 +1 702-751-3598

Phone: +86 15602986198

Skype: electron.parts

Email:

Parts Sales Dept.: sales@electron-parts.com

Tech Service Dept.: service@electron-parts.com

Information: info@electron-parts.com