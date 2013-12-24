Self-Service Cafeterias in Poland - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Self-Service Cafeterias in Poland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- The number of self-service cafeterias operating in Poland declined by 4% during 2012, meaning that there were 757 fewer outlets in the channel at the end of the year than at the start. This decline is more pronounced among independent outlets, especially traditional 'milk bars', snack bars which specialise in offering meals based on dairy products. These outlets have been offering economy low-quality meat-free meals for generations and were especially prosperous in Poland until the middle of...
Euromonitor International's Self-Service Cafeterias in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained Self-Service Cafeterias, Independent Self-Service Cafeterias.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Self-Service Cafeterias market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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