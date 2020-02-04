Self-Service Kiosk Market Size to Reach 20340 Million US$ by the End of 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 3.2%

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- Self-service Kiosk is a small physical structure (often including a computer and a display screen) that displays information for people walking by. Kiosks are common near the entrances of shopping malls in North America where they provide shoppers with directions. Kiosks are also used at trade shows and professional conferences.

The global average price of self-service kiosk is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Self-service Kiosk Market



The global Self-service Kiosk market is valued at 16270 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 20340 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.



Segment by Type



Indoor Kiosk



Outdoor Kiosk



Segment by Application



Retail



Financial services



Hospitality



Public Sector



Travel



Food industry



Other applications