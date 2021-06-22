Self Storage Facilities in Savoy, TX Near to Denison, McKinney, and Sherman Include Car, Boat, and Covered RV Storage

Savoy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2021 -- Three miles east of Savoy, Hwy 56 Storage Ranch offers a variety of self-storage units and covered storage buildings, as well as an uncovered area where vehicles can be stored securely. From jet skis and motorcycles to classic cars, camper trailers, and all the way up to large Class A's, the facility has been designed to offer an affordable and convenient storage solution. Monitored with onsite video cameras, Hwy 56 Storage Ranch is fully fenced in and well-lit including parking zones. Regularly patrolled, security for visitors and the stored items is a primary consideration.



One of the common reasons to hire a self-storage unit is to effectively "stage" a home to be sold. Any size of house, no matter how large, can sometimes appear cluttered or may have pieces of furniture that look dated or do not fit in with the rest of the decor. When the time comes to sell a house, homeowners looking for a quick sale want their home to look spacious but may not be ready to declutter and throw furniture and belongings away. If they are looking to move to a larger property, a self-storage unit could be a temporary solution to making the home appear less cluttered until the move, then the stored items can be moved into the bigger home. When looking to downsize, the ability to store furniture and household goods in storage for a while helps sell the house and allows the homeowner time to review their belongings over time and decide what to do with them, what to take to the new house, what to dispose of or donate, what to sell, and what to keep in storage for longer. Selling goods, in particular, may take some time, so being able to wait until there is a better time to focus on that activity could result in getting a better price. A similar scenario is relevant when a home is being renovated. It can be easier and safer sometimes to temporarily store furniture, artwork, vehicles, and household items in a storage unit so they are not constantly being rearranged or exposed to the dust and paint which is a byproduct of the renovation. The remainder of the house can still be a useful space rather than cramming the contents of the room being renovated into the remaining rooms. Freeing space in the garage or driveway increases the space available for the contractors working on the home. One final set of unforeseen circumstances to consider is when a closing date is postponed or brought forward somewhere in the chain of homebuyers. Rather than jeopardizing the sale to make the dates align, temporary storage keeps all the household possessions secure while plans are altered. Dismantling furniture, bookcases, bed frames, and desks may make transportation easier and also allow more items to fit together in a compact storage unit. If Allen keys and screws are specific to an item, it is suggested they be bagged and attached to that item for ease of construction when the items are retrieved from storage. On a similar logistics note, labeling items or noting how they are to be assembled may not seem necessary as the items are packaged to go into storage but might prove useful if there is a time delay before the house sale goes through or if someone else later picks up the items from storage and looks to rebuild them.



When moving items to and from storage, it can help to add an inventory list and keep it up to date, either at a box level or a section of the storage, kitchen appliances for instance. Keeping a list current can help if there is confusion over where a particular item is on a given date. Keeping the list online means the list can be accessed from anywhere and shared between several people.



Convenience is a key factor, especially when frequent visits to the storage unit are anticipated. Hwy 56 Storage Ranch offers 24-hour gate access with personalized codes, as well as drive-up access which makes unloading and loading quicker, safer, and easier. The on-site resident manager patrols the facility and is on hand to answer questions. Additional security measures at the storage facilities near McKinney include perimeter fencing and lighting, as well as video camera surveillance and recording.



