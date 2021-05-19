Self Storage Facilities in Savoy, TX Near to Denison, Melissa, and Sherman Include Storage Units for Vehicles Including RVs

Savoy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- Three miles east of Savoy, Hwy 56 Storage Ranch offers a variety of self storage units including storage buildings designed to protect RVs, cars, boats, motorcycles, jet skis, and other vehicles from the elements. When looking to accommodate RVs within the facility, larger units ensure even the biggest Class A's can be parked conveniently. Covered RV storage not only protects the vehicles from the worst of the elements, but the owner also has the peace of mind that their investment is in a patrolled location that is secure and under surveillance. The largest covered storage space currently available measures 12.5' x 48'. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the smallest storage unit measures 10' x 5', with many unit sizes in between to choose from. It can be difficult to judge which size of unit will be required, so creating a list and then using the size guide on the website can give a good indication. In addition, the team at Hwy 56 Storage Ranch is on hand to offer advice. The reasons for using the storage unit may also drive the logistics. If boxes are being stored over several months and do not need to be accessed, they can be stacked efficiently with the space being utilized to its maximum, however, if frequent access will be required and maybe items will be periodically swapped in and out of storage, then a larger unit which is not filled to capacity may make more sense. This allows more visibility of the boxes and their labeling and minimizes the lifting and restacking required each time a visit is made.



If there is a mixed use of the items, then the boxes which will remain untouched the longest should be placed towards the back of the unit and around the sides, leaving the items which will be needed soonest in the most convenient place to reach. As a general rule regarding safety, it is also best to plan ahead and store the heaviest boxes, furniture, or equipment at ground level, with lighter boxes stacked above. Heavy items like books are best packed in smaller boxes to make loading and unloading easier, whereas lightweight items such as bedding, pillows, cushions, and curtains can be stored in larger boxes as they will still be maneuverable and manageable. Another consideration is if larger pieces of furniture or office equipment can be broken down into smaller pieces. If that is done, the nuts, bolts, and associated tools can be stored in a bag which is then attached to that item so that they don't get separated. Chairs, in particular, can be easily stored if they can be stacked, or folded, with folding chairs taking up the least storage space, followed by stacked chairs, both types taking considerably less space in a storage unit when compared to upholstered chairs.



Storage units in Savoy TX are easily accessible as well as being secure. With many business owners finding that working from a virtual home office environment since early 2020 has had a positive impact on their operation, office equipment can be securely stored while offices are closed or smaller premises are being viewed, reducing overall costs without having to make an immediate decision on selling the office materials. Office equipment is often designed to be folded or stacked, so a storage unit can potentially hold office furniture and partitions which would furnish a much bigger office.



About Hwy 56 Storage Ranch Storage Facilities in Savoy TX

