Recently published research from Canadean, "Self-Tan Market in Bulgaria to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- The report presents detailed data on consumption trends in the Self-Tan category in Bulgaria, analyzing consumption volumes and values. It also provides indispensable data on distribution channels.
Furthermore the report enables readers to examine the components of change in the industry by looking at historic and future growth patterns - how consumers' changes in behavior have affected total volumes, values and type of products chosen.
Summary
Canadean's "Self-Tan Market in Bulgaria to 2016" provides detailed data on market dynamics in the Self-Tan category, providing marketers with the essential tools to understand both their own and their competitors' position in the market and the information to accurately identify the areas where they want to compete in the future.
This report brings together Canadean Intelligence's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics that account for Self-Tan sales overall and to discover which categories and segments will see growth in the coming years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
"Self-Tan Market in Bulgaria to 2016" provides you with the following:
- Historic and forecast growth dynamics by value and volume.
- Distribution channel data by value.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Enhance your understanding of the value and volume growth dynamics of the Self-Tan category in Bulgaria.
- Promote growth in your business with detailed product sales for both volumes and values, as well as sales by distribution channel at the product category level.
- Identify the future pattern of market trends, from winners and losers to category dynamics; and thereby quickly and easily indentify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.
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