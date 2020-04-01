Self-Tanners Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are L'Oréal, Johnson & Johnson Services, Avon Products, Shiseido, Unilever

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Sunless tanning products, also called self-tanners, can give your skin a tanned look without exposing it to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Sunless tanning products are commonly sold as lotions, creams and sprays you apply to your skin. Professional spray-on tanning also is available.



The global Self-Tanners market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Self-Tanners market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.



This report studies the global market size of Self-Tanners in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Self-Tanners in these regions.



This research report categorizes the global Self-Tanners market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Self-Tanners market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=1902



Segment by Key players:

- L'Oréal

- Johnson & Johnson Services

- Avon Products

- Shiseido

- Unilever

- Christian Dior

- South Seas Skin Care

- Banana Boat

- St. Tropez

- Lancome

- Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

- GUERLAIN

- La Mer

- TanOrganic

- Charlotte Tilbury

- Tancream



Segment by Type:

- Creams and Lotion

- Foaming

- Essential Oils

- Spray

- Other



Segment by Application:

- Specialty Store

- Departmental Store

- Online Store

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=1902



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. SELF-TANNERS Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. SELF-TANNERS Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. SELF-TANNERS Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global SELF-TANNERS Market Forecast

4.5.1. SELF-TANNERS Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. SELF-TANNERS Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. SELF-TANNERS Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global SELF-TANNERS Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. SELF-TANNERS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global SELF-TANNERS Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. SELF-TANNERS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global SELF-TANNERS Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. SELF-TANNERS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global SELF-TANNERS Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. SELF-TANNERS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global SELF-TANNERS Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=1902



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.