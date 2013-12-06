Investment Real Estate, LLC Closes Deal on 43,000+ Sq Ft Self Storage in Fulton, NY

York, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Investment Real Estate, LLC of York, PA announces the closure of a deal for Fulton Storage, LLC to purchase the Galizia’s All-Safe Storage facilities in Fulton, NY. The purchase was finalized on November 21, 2013. Galizia’s has two locations in Fulton, with the primary location sitting between Route 481 and Route 57 on 5.56+/- acres of commercially zoned land. Access is off of Route 57 right at Calkins Road north of Fulton. At this location sits eight buildings constructed between 2002 and 2006. A smaller and convenient “in-town” location sits in the town of Fulton itself at the corner of 2nd and Ontario streets, and consists of one building on 0.468+/- acres of commercially zoned land.



The buildings were constructed by Heritage Buildings, and were made using screw down pitched metal roofs. Heritage also improved the site by installing gravel driveways, exterior lighting, security cameras, a fenced perimeter and a key pad operated gate.



The total net leasable self-storage capacity of both buildings totals 43,950 sq ft. The management office for the two properties is located on-site in the main building at the Route 57 location, and utilizes 150 sq ft of the property.



Occupancy has historically been high and remains so today.



Both locations enjoy excellent visibility from Routes 481 and 57. Both properties show pride of ownership throughout.



“Investment Real Estate is proud to complete this transaction,” states John H. Gilliland, President & CEO for Investment Real Estate. “With the seller’s and buyer’s cooperation, we overcame multiple issues over a year’s time to enable a sale to occur. Normally self storage properties sell in 2-4 months but occasionally the broker has to go the extra mile to overcome all the issues. We wish the buyer good luck with his new acquisition.”



ABOUT INVESTMENT REAL ESTATE, LLC

Since our inception in 1998, Investment Real Estate, LLC has specialized solely in the self storage industry, including Brokerage, Construction, Management and Development. We travel thousands of miles each year, meeting and getting to know clients in the markets we serve, networking at various industry associations and functions, while developing our reputation as the go-to source for information in the self storage industry. We are the #1 Broker of Self Storage in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast States. For more information, please visit http://www.irellc.com/.



CONTACT

To learn more, please contact:

Jess Dubbs

Executive Assistant/Director of Marketing

10 Bentzel Mill Road

York, PA 17404

P: 717-779-0804

F: 717-779-0815

E: jdubbs@irellc.com