SelfCatheterization.org Teaches Patients Exactly How to Self-Install a Catheter at Home

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Catheters are an important piece of medical technology. Nurses at a medical clinic install catheters on patients who find it difficult to control the bladder. The catheter is inserted into the urethra and helps patients relieve themselves safely and easily in order to manage a number of different urinary problems.



After a patient leaves a medical clinic, they may still need to install a catheter in order to safely treat their condition. If no nurses are around to install the catheter, then the patient will need to perform a self-installation.



As scary as a self catheterization procedure may sound, a website called SelfCatheterization.org wants to walk visitors through each and every step of the process. At SelfCatheterization.org, visitors will find detailed installation instructions for both men and women. The website also features information about any potential dangers of self-catheterization along with links to catheters and catheter-related accessories.



As a spokesperson for SelfCatheterization.org explains, performing self-catheterization is something that anyone can do at home thanks to the information listed on the website:



“We’ve designed our site to be as easy as possible to use and understand. We show men and women how to perform a safe urinary catheterization on themselves. We tell them the exact equipment required during the installation process – including a lubricant, mirror, towel, antiseptic, and – of course – a catheter. We then walk visitors through the self-installation with a simple step by step guide.”



Along the top menu bar of the SelfCatheterization.org website, visitors will see links to the various subsections of the site. One link in particular may catch the eye of those looking to perform a self-catheterization procedure – the link simply says ‘Free Catheters’. At that page, visitors will learn that recent changes in healthcare law allow many Americans to receive 200 free or heavily discounted catheters on a monthly basis.



When performed improperly, self-catheterization can be dangerous. With so much misinformation floating around the internet, SelfCatheterization.org wanted to ensure patients are performing the procedure as safely as possible:



“People naturally trust what they read on the internet. However, the information you read on other websites on the internet isn’t always true. We encourage visitors to use the information on our website to safely, effectively, and easily install a catheter.”



