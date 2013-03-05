Selfhelpable.com: Trusted Online Self-Help Reviews

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Cast your mind back ten years to the self-help section of your local bookstore… It was a small shelf hidden away in the corner. It was a little embarrassing to be found there. These days, it’s a huge section in every bookstore stretching across shelves containing some of the most prolific best sellers of the recent decade. These are books which have changed the way we think about both our everyday lives and human potential.



The Online Self-Help Revolution



In this self-help revolution, we have opened ourselves up to more powerful ways of bettering ourselves; we’ve tapped into our unconscious selves.



The self-help revolution is now online with incredible self-development downloads just waiting to be discovered. They come from clever people, who’ve combined cutting edge technologies with the latest psychological research to create incredible life changing programming. Some of these providers are recognised professionals in clinical fields who have branched out to reach broader audiences.



But just like the shelves of your local bookstore, there’s a lot of rehashed rubbish around too. Without publishers to filter out this rubbish, you can be suckered by overpriced and overpromised sales babble.



Avoid Disappointing Rip-offs



Unlike a simple workbook, online self-improvement means spending a lot of hard earned money and precious time on digital downloads which just pop out of the ether… which you then hardwire into your brain.



Would you trust some guy off the street with your brain? Not a chance.



Most of these self-help kits amount to nothing but the placebo effect and sales fluff – but some providers offer something special. We’ve searched the net to find the very best in self-help programming from hypnosis downloads to brain entrainment.



Tried & Trusted Self-Help Reviews



Selfhelpable.com understands the different between the junk and the gems. We’re an online magazine on the look-out for snake oil salesmen. So we’ve trialled and tested titles from worthy, reputable providers to let you know exactly what you’re going to get before you pay.



No more is this true than when it comes to real subliminal recordings. By definition, the content is hidden! Most people don’t have a sound engineer at hand to unscramble the audio. You’ll need to follow the programme for weeks or months to know whether it’s working or not.



Where else would you pay money for something which is concealed?



You don’t need an expensive life coach or a fancy weekend seminar to find what you’re after. If you can find effective providers, online self-help is an incredibly empowering resource. It’s at your fingertips and you are in full control in what you’re going to do and when you’re going to do it.



