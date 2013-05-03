Selkie Designs Jewellery Announces Launch of New Website AmberTeethingNecklaces.com

Byron Bay, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Selkie Designs Jewellery, an online handcrafted jewelry store, has recently announced the launch of its new website AmberTeethingNecklaces.com. In addition to selling high quality handcrafted Amber Teething Necklaces for babies, the website also educated its viewers on the company’s environmental policies and procedures.



According to the new website, the business donates approximately 5% of its profits to MSF-Medicine San Frontieres, also known as Doctors without borders in order to help raise funds for the urgent medical assistance of people in need.



Heidi, Owner of Selkie Designs, is a dedicated environmentalist and strives for ecological sustainability in every possible area of her business and business processes. By utilizing 100% green energy within her home and workspace, Heidi is able to decrease the business’ carbon usage significantly. In addition, approximately 5% of the business’ annual profits are donated to Sea Shepherd for the protection of Whales, Dolphins and other endangered marine animals. In an effort to promote a green workplace, Selkie Designs uses 100% post-consumer recycled paper for her printing, and uses recycled and re-used packaging wherever possible.



In addition to promoting the business stance on environmental and ecological sustainability, the website also showcases the teething beads necklace which is made with non-toxic, natural elements.



“By consciously choosing to adorn myself and my children with natural and non-toxic jewelry, I limit the impact I have on myself and the Earth.” said Heidi, owner of Selkie Designs in a recent interview.



Selkie Designs uses real, genuine Baltic Amber for their Amber Teething Necklaces, and does not use melted, pressed or reconstituted amber or amberoid. These non-toxic teething necklaces are fastened with a high quality 925 sterling silver clasp, and are also made from natural silk thread, rather than synthetic or cotton/synthetic blend.



For more information about Selkie Designs, Teething Necklace Amber , or about the recent website launch, visit the website at http://www.amberteethingnecklaces.com/



