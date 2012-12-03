Sell Gold Online with Ease with New Precious Metal Auctions

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- MetalsExchange.co is pleased to announce the availability of the general public the opportunity to list their Gold items with no upfront cost and the ability to sell gold online. Registration at the new MetalsExchange.co is completely free with no signup costs.



Poised to become a premier online marketplace to buy and sell gold, MetalsExchange.co is excited to announce the ability of the general public to signup free and sell their gold easily. There are common barriers to the public selling precious metals online, including:



- High Closing Fees

- No Excrow

- High Listing Cost

- Lack of a Storefront or Online Resource to List



MetalsExchange.co anticipates with the elevated pricing of precious metals, including Gold, Silver, and Platinum, the new precious metals marketplace will quickly become a premier destination to buy and sell precious metal wares, including, bullion, coins, nuggets, silverware and much more.



Good reasons why you ought to get cash for gold now: This is a time period of high price levels for gold as well as other precious metals. In 1999, gold was sold for less than $255 per ounce but in 2009, ten years after, its price rose to about $1,200 as a result of deplorable state of the economy. Presently, at about $1,800 per ounce, there isn't a better time available for you to sell your gold objects than now when you can sell gold for a excellent amount of money for even a tiny gold trinket that weighs two or 3 ounces. When you sell your gold products now, you have the opportunity to choose from between tons of gold dealers and refiners who're willing to give you great payout for your gold jewelry when you sell gold when demand for it is very high.



Although the price of gold is attaining new highs consistently yet it is not meant to be on a high side forever as gold is recognized to be volatile. Therefore, the value of gold is capable of increasing when its demand considerably exceeds its supply but if its supply is greater than its demand, then the value of gold will shed weight and drop.



About MetalsExchange.co

MetalsExchange.co is a new start-up destined to become a premier Auction site to buy and sell gold, silver, platinum and more. With gold demand and record levels, MetalsExchange.co feels now is the time to increase ligquidity for the public as well as lower the cost.