Sell My Phone Fast Launches Best Value Buy Back Program for Cell Phones

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- With technology advancing at such a rapid pace, many individuals often choose to upgrade long before the lifespan of their existing technology runs out in order to get the most powerful new phone or tablet. This leaves people with phones and tablets often retired to a drawer that are still worth significant sums of money. Sell My Phone Fast is a service that allows people to sell phones and tablets and guarantees the best price available anywhere online, they recently redesigned their service to make it easier than ever to use.



Sell My Phone Fast now implements the most sophisticated buy-back program available online, which also offers the best prices of any phone buy-back company. They not only offer the highest price for most phones and tables but they also offer the convenience of completing the transaction online so users can sell their phone from the comfort of their own home.



Users simply enter the make, model and condition to get an instant offer detailing how much Sell My Phone Fast are willing to pay, and if the user accepts they will receive an email with the details of the sale and a postage paid shipping label. Sellers can then print the label, affix it to the package and drop the package off at the post office. Once the package is received, payment is made on the same day.



A spokesperson for Sell My Phone Fast explained, “We have optimized the way we do business to make it as easy and effective as possible for our users, but the major selling point is the competitiveness of the prices we offer. If I want to sell my iPhone or sell my tablet, I would use our service, and that’s because I too want to get the best deal. The way our company has redesigned its service also ensures that it is the easiest of all its competitors thanks to the websites intuitive interface and lightening fast speed.”



About Sell My Phone Fast

Sell My Phone Fast is a leading cell phone and tablet buyback provider. They offer the best rates and the fastest time between placing an order, and getting paid. They also offer numerous payment options, including checks, money order, PayPal and chase cash transfers. For more information, please visit: http://sellmyphonefast.com/