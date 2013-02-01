Sellhairstore - Innovative Online Marketplace for Human Hair

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- http://www.SellHairStore.com was built to provide a marketplace to buy and sell human hair. Wigmakers, hairpiece makers and other hair artists use natural human hair, which makes it a highly valuable commodity. This market of human hair creates a win-win, as the one who cuts their hair experiences a new look, going from long hair to short hair, as well as financial gain, and the one who buys provides opportunity to have hair they may not have otherwise. Many people who suffer certain diseases, such as cancer and alopecia, make use of hair pieces and wigs. The hair provides them a confidence and comfort they might not have otherwise had, due to the loss of their own hair.



About SellHairStore.com

SellHairStore.com is a comprehensive site. It provides a buyer’s guide, seller’s guide, and gives excellent tips in order to avoid scammers. SellHairStorealso has a sleek design, is easy to navigate and quite user-friendly. It provides ample opportunity to find a hair buyer and sell hair for money. Placing a classified ad to sell natural human hair is free. www.SellHairStore.com allows those seeking to sell hair to reach buyers from across the globe and those seeking to buy hair to shop around for the perfect hair type to suit their desires. If someone seeks something specific, they can use the search feature to zone in on their requirements. Also, the site has categories of hair length to make it easier to shop around.



Contact:

Jean Idnaguen

Email; contact@sellhairstore.com