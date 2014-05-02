Coconut Creek, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- All good things come to an end. But getting rid of a pre-loved car can still be a source of happiness, even at the point of disposing it.



Selling an old car can be a tedious process for some. One must be wise enough in selling a pre-loved car to avoid being ripped-off. When doing so, it is always best to choose a buyer with a very good reputation when it comes to Coral Springs junk car removal.



What are the considerations in selling an old car?



Advertising. The wonders of the internet is the best place to advertise. Newspapers, magazines, and simple posting of ads in front of the seller’s home would also be helpful. No matter what type of advertisement is being used, it is always important to be precise in the description of the car, the make and model of it, year of manufacture, engine and transmission details, and its general condition.



Pricing. Asking too much and expecting a very high price for a pre-loved car would just be a waste of time. Be realistic. Check the current value of the car. Compare selling prices. Be competitive.



Sale Preparation. Craft a good impression on a likely buyer through preparing the car via cleaning it, having the engine oil changed at least a week or two before the scheduled inspection, inflating the tyres to the correct pressure, having the car’s title on hand as proof of ownership, and if possible, providing a car history report to make the buyer more convinced.



Protection Against Scam and Fraud via Online Selling. Beware of scammers who are taking advantage of the unspecified milieu of the internet to scam old car sellers. One known tactic of a buyer scammer is that they will offer to buy an old car right away without due inspection. It is quite obvious that they are trying to rip off sellers when they offer to pay in the form a cheque with an amount higher than the asking price of the seller and would ask to get a refund for the difference. Weigh the situation. If the offer of the buyer seems to be too good to be true, most likely, it is a scam. When selling an old car online, make sure to check all the contact information of the buyer and verify if the person / organization who is in the Coral Springs junk car business is genuine.



Protection Against Scam and Fraud Via Face-to-Face Selling. So the buyer wants to prove to the seller that he is genuine. The buyer opted to meet the seller in person and inspect the car. Does this mean the seller is safe from being ripped-off? Not all the time. In this scenario, the best way on how to avoid being scammed is obtain and verifying first the contact information of the buyer. Checking the buyer’s driver license would also not hurt in the process of selling the old car. When the buyer requested for a test drive, always make sure that he is being accompanied by the seller (or any representative of the seller). When everything is good, and the seller is ready to take the payment, always opt for cash. If cheque is being offered, finalize the sale by asking a second form of identification like any government-issued ID or a valid proof of billing.



Selling an old car can be overwhelming. Adhering to the basic rules of selling a Coral Springs junk car helps any seller gets the best value for it.



About Broward Junk Car Removal

Broward Junk Car Removal is a family ran business, servicing Broward County for over 15 years. They aim to provide quick, hassle free service, as well as expert assistance in every step. They are committed to be the fastest, easiest way to get cash for a junk or unwanted car. The company services the following areas in Florida: Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Pompano Beach, Margate, Deerfield Beach, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Broward County, and Palm Beach County.