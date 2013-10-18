Selling Music on iTunes and Other Online Music Stores

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Artists now have a better way to sell their own albums to major online digital and music stores such as iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify, Amazon, Facebook, etc. through www.aded.us which is one of the best music distribution platforms online. Artists and musicians can now get closer to their fans by selling their songs. iTunes is one of the most favored music destinations for music lovers from all over the world. And hence this is the best option for all kinds of artists to introduce their music to music lovers globally. All that the artists have to do is create member accounts with ADED.US music distribution.



The artists also need to have a PayPal account to send or receive payments to or from ADED.US music distribution. With a Google Drive account, member artists can receive royalty reports as well as share their material. Artists can also customize their audio files or thier album with an album cover as well as the artist image. It is a simple process of uploading the zipped music files with the preferred hosts and simply copy and paste the link during submission. The artist page would be created within 1-3 business days on iTunes. There are separate timeframes for each and every online music store. The site provides detailed information on the timeframes, payment schedules, royalties and other details.



To sell your music on iTunes and the biggest online digital stores visit website www.aded.us



About www.aded.us

ADED.US, www.aded.us is a site that allows artists and musicians to sell their albums on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Facebook, YouTube, Google Play, Twitter, etc. They also build apps for those who want to showcase themselves and their music. Along with that they also build custom artist profile pages that can be optimized for desktop as well as mobile clients.



Media Contact



ADED.US

Email: Support@aded.us

Website URL: http://www.aded.us/