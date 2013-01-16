Selling Skills Empowerment Announce New Course: Learn How to Give a Presentation Like Steve Jobs

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- October 5th, 2011 was the day when the whole world mourned the death of the contemporary, controversial genius-entrepreneur, Mr. Steve Jobs.



Since then, millions of words have been written about his contribution to the computing and media industries, the impact his products have on our daily lives, and his multi-faceted personality.



Apple Keynotes were literally “rock shows” with thousands of fans camping outside the venue days in advance to see Jobs onstage introducing the next revolutionary product.



And Jobs never underachieved; he always impressed his fans and turned them into Apple evangelists.



He was a master of creating plots and engaging stories where a villain (be it IBM, Microsoft, smart phones other than the iPhone) was trying to “affect our lives” and only Apple, with its liberating products, could save us from a predictable disaster.



Jobs was also very skilful at creating catch-phrases (long before Twitter made its appearance) that the press could report word by word.



On January 9, 2007 at the MACWORLD in San Francisco, Jobs introduced the iPhone saying: “Apple is going to reinvent the phone”.



The press just loved it and jumped on it! They didn’t need to create their own powerful headline – they could just use his. When that phrase is today, it shows 11.100.000 results.



Carlo Pignataro has passionately analyzed Steve Jobs’ speeches and presentations to identify the common denominators that made them so great.



He compared his style to the style of other world class speakers like John Kennedy, Barack Obama, Anthony Robbins, Jim Rohn, Daniel Pink, Ken Robinson and many others and always found the same common elements.



Passion, engagement, the ability to create images in the listeners’ mind and the ability to tell stories rather than give cold presentations are just a few of them. Moreover, he identified the use of language patterns that – far from any industry jargon – appeal to a majority of people, touching their unconscious mind.



Steve Jobs’ secret was nothing but his obsession for perfection and hard work.



Corporate presentation guru Nancy Duarte (the lady behind Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth) explains that to reach Steve Jobs’s level of perfection in a presentation, one needs to invest up to 90 hours of preparation for every hour of speech.



It has taken Carlo Pignataro two years, hundreds of corporate keynotes and training (given), dozens of international training sessions (attended), hours and hours spent watching and analysing videos and all his background in international business and as an NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming) master practitioner and NHR (Neuro Hypnotic Repatterning) to put together the course Learn Steve Jobs’s Public Speaking Techniques with NLP.



Three days, 18 hours of tutoring where the participants will have the chance to learn the techniques that Steve Jobs used to seduce his audience, bringing them into his “distorted reality field”.



The course is interactive and challenging; each and every participant will have to give presentations in front of fellow attendees – and in front of a camera – and learn how to give and take feedback.



The Public Speaking Techniques with NLP training Dubai, on February 11th, 12th and 13th, 2013



Only 10 seats are available.



About Carlo Pignataro

Carlo Pignataro has over 15 years experience in the international luxury and consumer goods sector working as a manager, consultant, business coach and keynote speaker.



A natural entertainer, vocal coach, NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming) master practitioner, NHR (Neuro Hypnotic Repatterning) master practitioner, Carlo Pignataro runs courses on sales techniques, personal branding, charisma & communication and public speaking throughout the world and can be found as a key note speaker at major international trade shows and corporate events. Training in Dubai has become one of Carlo’s favourite locations. For info and booking http://www.sellingskillsempowerment.com/