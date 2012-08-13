Selling Skills Empowerment Announces New Advanced Sales Training Course in Dubai 2-4 September

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- A new sales training course has been announced by Selling Skills Empowerment, the course which will be located in Dubai will be focused on how to sell branded products and services. Sales expert and coach Carlo Pignataro promises to share techniques that world's sales champions use to achieve extraordinary results.



Dubai is the international capital of shopping, trade and commerce; thousands of sales are made every second, generating an enormous amount of revenue.



Millions of people are involved in this process and whether they are aware of it or not, it makes them performers. According to Carlo Pignataro performers – whether in business, art or sports – have one thing in common. They need constant training and coaching in order to reach consistent peak results.



Carlo Pignataro, sales expert and coach with over 15 years experience in the consumer & luxury goods sector in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and South America, has created a training programme designed to empower the selling skills of each participant through an innovative mix of techniques, new concepts, exercises and real life examples.



Working with global premium brands and companies like Gucci, Luxottica, Damiani, Al Tayer Group, De Beers, Swarovski, Al Jaber, National Bond Corporation,Marcolin, Fiera Vicenza, Reed Exibitions and many others, Carlo has learned that the secret of success in sales is determination, consistency and uncompromised quality of service.



“I coach sales people the same way a football or basketball coach would with his team: I create a vivid image of success in their mind, I give them exercises to perform and I push their limits to show them how far they can go with sales,” Carlo says.



In fact, unlike many other careers, a career in sales is mainly based on performance and the market is always very eager to reward sales champions.



In a market that changes at the speed of light, sales people must possess the ability to always collect new and fresh information and must have a deep understanding of human behaviour in order to anticipate their clients’ needs.



Carlo believes sales champions know that sales is a ever changing process and that success is achieved by their determination to grow and interpret market signals; they focus on providing added value to their customers and never settle for an average business experience.



Global companies like Luxottica have understood that effectively training their sales teams is an investment that pays back in terms of reputation, clients’ loyalty and, of course, business growth!



The advanced course Selling Skills Empowerment, with a focus on how to sell branded products and services, will be offered in Dubai, on September 2nd ,3rd and 4th, 2012.



Three full days – over 18 hours of training – will be relentlessly focused on active listening, methodologies to understand clients’ needs and collect strategic information about them, techniques to close deals and build client’s loyalty, language patterns to engage listeners, body language, problem solving and much more.



The course is addressed to sales professional in Retail, Financial Services, Real Estate, Automotive, FMCG and Luxury Goods, Personal and corporate services, Insurance, Tourism & Hospitality, B2b & wholesale, and Advertising & Media.



Advanced Sales Course Training Dubai 2-4 September 2012



For info and booking visit www.sellingskillsempowerment.com or call : + 971 4 455 8708