Judy Hoberman, Author of Selling in a Skirt, Releases Her Latest Book, Famous Isn't Enough

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- “After four years in business,” said Ms. Hoberman, “I realized that I had made every mistake possible as an entrepreneur. In my new book, I share what I’ve learned, in hopes that budding entrepreneurs or even veteran entrepreneurs who want to take their business to the next level will be saved the anguish of making the same mistakes I did.”



Famous Isn’t Enough is a guide book, a road map to help anyone who is ready to leave the big cushy job and work for themselves. “Not everyone is cut out for a high-stress corporate environment,” explains Judy. “Even though I was successful, I wasn’t fulfilled. I took the plunge, and learned the hard way what to do and what not to do. That’s the information I am passing along in this book.”



Readers will learn whether they have what it takes to become an entrepreneur and if so, find out what they need to do to become successful. From creating a business and marketing plan to finding prospects and setting goals, author Judy Hoberman covers it all and guides the reader through the entrepreneurial maze.



“Judy’s book is insightful as it is heart-warming,” shared Elizabeth Lions, author of I Quit! Working For You Isn’t Working For Me.” Readers are armed with the tips they need to be successful and profitable. I highly recommended it to anyone who has the guts to leave Corporate America and hang a shingle!”



“Some so-called experts have never been in business, but they’re happy to tell you how to run yours,” commented Elizabeth Basden, Managing Partner, Basden & Ivie, PC. “Judy Hoberman’s been there. She’s an entrepreneur, and when she speaks, it’s with authority and authenticity.”



To purchase an author-signed copy of Famous Isn’t Enough, go to Judy Hoberman’s website, http:www.SellinginaSkirt.com.



About Judy Hoberman

After giving corporate America a chance in a big, cushy job, Judy took her career on a new path and today is a featured gender expert on Fox Business as well as leading media outlets. She is a keynote speaker, consultant and entrepreneur, addressing the differences in sales techniques between men and women, and the advantages of a female-focused approach. She is the host of the popular Talk Tough radio show, “Selling in a Skirt,” and the author of Selling in a Skirt, Famous Isn’t Enough and Sales Training with a Twist eCourse. To learn more about Judy Hoberman go to http://sellinginaskirt.com