Sellout Deals Promotes Free 16GB iPad Mini Giveaway on Their Facebook Page

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- The dawn of October will witness the launch of the online deals store –The Sellout Deals. A group of young new York based entrepreneurs have brain stormed together to start a brand new deals site that will enable customers to order products 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The master brains behind Sellout deals have many years of experience in the e commerce business and SelloutDeals.com promises to be the next best commerce site in the country.



“We have been in the field of e commerce long enough and we are super excited to start our own online deals store. Our mission is to provide the best and hottest deals that will Sellout fast, hence the name Sellout deals. The process is almost done and we can’t wait to launch the site and wow the people with great deals. We believe that customer satisfaction is the vital ingredient for success, so we have designed a user friendly and we will also have a top notch customer support service to meet the needs of customers 24/7” – The Sellout Deals team



Sellout Deals will host numerous new deals every single day. But unlike many other ecommerce sites SelloutDeals.com will have no time limit or restrictions over their deals. Each deal will be featured until all the items are sold out. It is not the decision of the site owners but it is the customers who will decide when a deal gets over by buying all the products. However, every deal will have very limited quantity of products so they might Sellout fast and deal will be closed once all the products are sold out. The site will have many user friendly features to enable quick and clutter free shopping experience. Deals and offers can be easily navigated on the site with details on product specification, product availability and pricing. People can save time in placing orders using quick checkout and pay via credit cards and many other modes of payments. Users can stay up to date with their orders, shipment details, order history and live invoice. All the statements can be quickly printed on demand. Registered users will have an advantage of getting notified about all the upcoming deals so they can get their hands on their favorite products before anyone else. Sellout deals promises to have great customer support, delivery and tracking facilities.



Sellout Deals team is still working on website development, but their site’s welcome page is already live and enables people to sign up in advance to get updates, news and information. People can visit their site to register and win exciting prizes and get notified when the site goes completely live. Sellout Deals is also holding a promotion running on their facebook page for free iPad mini giveaway. A simple task of liking the Sellout deals page on facebook will enable users to enter the free 16GB iPad mini giveaway.



“We are all charged up and ready to launch the site. But there is still a little more tweaking on website development and other areas. To celebrate the launch with our customers we are promoting a contest to give away a free iPad mini. This will be our first great deal! People are welcome to register on our welcome page so we can notify them when we are live” Sellout deals Team



Sellout Deals is all set to launch with a bang. Sellout Deals will house various range of products from fashion apparels, accessories, gadgets and more from many leading reputed brands. By starting with the new iPad mini give away and other interesting promotions the master minds behind the site promise to offer the great deals in the future.



Media Contact:

Name: Ben

Email: Ben@selloutdeals.com

https://www.facebook.com/selloutdeals/app_289264554441128