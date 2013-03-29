SellYourCarForCash.com Announces $100 Referral Fees

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- SellYourCarForCash.com, the company which deals in vehicle purchasing from small and large businesses, lending and leasing institutions as well as private car owners, facilitates the purchase of cars offering money to customers on the spot. The car buying service, Sell Your Car For Cash, Long Island, purchases every type of car from Fords to Ferraris, a single vehicle or even entire fleets. The servicing regions of the company include the five boroughs, Nassau and Suffolk counties, Eastern PA, New York City, Southern CT and Northern New Jersey.



Licensed by State of New York Dept. of Motor Vehicles, SellYourCarForCash.com answers to several queries such as ‘how to sell my car on Long Island’ from people looking for an excellent car buying service in the region. SellYourCarForCash.com claims that the service is experienced in helping people deal with leased cars and deals with banks to pay off the loans. The company also takes care of all the paperwork.



The company states, “If you need to get out of your lease or loan we are experienced in negotiating your loan and/or pay-off regardless of the amount of money you may owe or how long is remaining on your lease.”



The company has a range of add-ons for customers. SellYourCarForCash.com provides appraisals and free quotes and provides referral fees and travel expenses coupons. When a person refers a customer to the company, and if SellYourCarForCash.com purchases the vehicle, the person can use the referral fees coupon worth $100. In addition, when bringing a car to sell and if the deal is sealed, the seller is provided a travel expense coupon worth $20.



The central location of the car buying services facilitates easy access and the car buying services acts as a single location where all types of cars of different years, makes and models can be sold. SellYourCarForCash.com substantiates that the television advertisement of the company reflects the straightforward and hassle-free services that they offer.



The detailed information regarding the services of SellYourCarForCash.com can be obtained from their official website http://www.sellyourcarforcash.com.



About SellYourCarForCash.com

SellYourCarForCash.com is a car buying service based in Long Island, New York city, offering services to the Nassau and Suffolk counties, five boroughs and the entire New York City, Northern New Jersey, Southern CT and Eastern PA. Ever since its institution in 1996, the company has grown into a large service availing services to large and small businesses, private automobile owners, leasing and lending institutions etc. The company offers cash for cars Long Island on the spot.



Media Contact

390 Route 25A

Mount Sinai, NY 11766

Website: http://www.sellyourcarforcash.com

Tel: 1-888-FOR-CASH (367-2274)