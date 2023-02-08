Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2023 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Sema4 Holdings Corp.



Investors who are current long term investors in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: SMFR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Sema4 Holdings Corp. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: SMFR stocks, concerns whether certain Sema4 Holdings Corp. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that there was a significant risk that Sema4 would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue that it could not recoup from third party payors, that the Company was experiencing declining selling prices for its reproductive health segment, that, as a result of the foregoing, Sema4's financial results would be adversely affected, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



