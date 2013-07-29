Semaphore Partnership Delivers Solutions for Personalized Cross Media Marketing Automation

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- All Semaphore’s solutions are designed to solve businesses individual challenges including; generating highly creative, personalised publications; automating volume and complexity to reduce costs, speed up responsiveness and improve branding; increasing customer engagement, response and loyalty by automating personalised and relevant two-way cross-media, multi language conversations.



In the incredibly competitive and complex marketplace of today’s corporate world, with online, print, visual and audiovisual media all ubiquitous across the social landscape, it can be difficult for marketing messages to assert themselves above the noise and compete for the attention of potential customers. In order to get noticed, companies need to employ specialists in creating strategic cross-media marketing solutions that engage the customer directly in a relevant two-way dialogue. The Semaphore Partnership does just that by creating automated multi-channel marketing solutions that allow creative control of output by the client while retaining consistency and relevancy across the campaign for maximum impact.



Semaphore has already attracted major international clientele and its solution is so elegant as to be scalable to any size of business, from major corporations to start ups. Semaphore unlocks the creative power of a company’s data to more deeply and creatively engage their customers in a more relevant and productive two-way conversation.



Richard Ballard, CEO of Semaphore explained, “We are big proponents of the theory that a single integrated system is the only way to deliver fully accountable and measurable cross-media marketing. Because of the many different types of media employed in multi channel marketing, and the equally diverse systems used in running the business itself, systems can become very complex; messaging can become lost, confused or conflicting. By spending the time to create a single source engine, we create a hub from which the marketing of brand and product is driven automatically by the actions of the customers themselves, and can be updated and customised throughout the campaign cycle. Campaigns are seamlessly and simultaneously tracked across all media, resulting in fully accountable KPI and ROI performance data being available in realtime.”



About Semaphore Partnership

Semaphore's unique vision is driven by founder and CEO, Richard Ballard's passion for creating innovative automation solutions for complex marketing production processes, combining creativity and data. With major UK and international retail customers seeing huge benefits of process control and cost saving efficiencies, Semaphore developed their unique ‘Chaos Layer’ to deliver the ultimate flexibility and a personalised, automated system for producing volume digital and printed materials. For more information, please visit: http://www.semaphorepartnership.com/